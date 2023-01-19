Home Care Pulse Acquires Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight

The combination allows Home Care Pulse to extend its provider and patient certification and engagement platform across the post-acute care market.

REXBURG, Idaho, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse (HCP), the leading provider of experience management, benchmarking, training, and reputation management, announces the acquisitions of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight. The combination, enabled by the support of Cressey & Company, a leading healthcare-focused private investment firm, strengthen HCP's technology platform that turns survey insights into action, improves employee engagement, and bolsters customer and employee satisfaction throughout the post-acute care market.

With the addition of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight, HCP builds upon its leadership position, expanding its clinician-developed eLearning, satisfaction survey, and reputation management solutions, which help organizations become employers and providers of choice.

"Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight meaningfully expand our reach in the healthcare industry, as our product offerings naturally complement one another," said Todd Austin, President of HCP. "The combination will accelerate our ability to offer more effective certifications and enhance our experience surveys, while drawing insights and benchmarks from an expansive set of customer and employee experience data."

HCP, Activated Insights, and Pinnacle Quality Insight customers will have immediate access to these expanded offerings, including a full suite of feedback-based certifications powered by digital and phone surveys with industry-leading performance results for quality and satisfaction. These products, which increase inquiries, referrals, and applications for our customers, will now be available across the full post-acute care continuum.

"I've known and admired the HCP team for nearly fifteen years," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights, "We are thrilled to join HCP to extend our data and analytics capabilities and provide our customers with opportunities to advance their employee and customer engagement."

Chris Magleby, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Quality Insight, who will join HCP as Chief Strategy Officer, added, "Aligning with HCP and Activated Insights creates a unique and compelling suite of applications for our customers. The Pinnacle Quality Insight team is excited to partner with these innovative companies and bring a best-in-class offering far beyond anything available in the market today."

For more information about these strategic combinations, visit: https://www.homecarepulse.com/pqi-ai-acquisition.

About Home Care Pulse

HCP leads the post-acute care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers providers to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights is the leading satisfaction analytics platform in seniors housing, offering providers easy ways to collect feedback from their employees and residents to improve and build their brand from the inside out. Through unique partnerships with Great Place to Work Institute, Fortune, and U.S. News and World Report, Activated Insights is able to provide robust certifications and work with pre- and post-acute healthcare businesses across the U.S.

About Pinnacle Quality Insight

Pinnacle Quality Insight is a leader in employee retention and customer satisfaction for senior care and senior living. Through surveys and software, it helps providers understand their customers' and employees' experiences. Pinnacle's in-depth phone surveys and timely web surveys collect information, and its software reveals to providers what to celebrate and where to improve. With over 25 years in senior care and senior living, Pinnacle continues to be guided by its north star: People are our purpose.

About Cressey & Company LP

Based in Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, Cressey & Company LP is a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. With a history spanning nearly 40 years, the Cressey & Company team is one of the most experienced and successful in the healthcare private equity field. For more information, visit cresseyco.com.

Transaction Advisors

Software Equity Group (SEG) served as the exclusive advisor to Activated Insights. Accretive Partners served as the exclusive advisors to Pinnacle Quality Insight.

Media Contact

Kristen Duell – Kristen@homecarepulse.com

