Home Chef Announces Collaboration with Impossible Foods

CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef, one of the leading meal kit delivery companies with 3.5 million meals delivered each month, announces a new collaboration with Impossible Foods. Each week, Home Chef will offer several recipes where customers can choose to swap out traditional animal-based proteins for the award-winning, plant-based Impossible Burger as part of its "Customize It" feature.

"Variety and innovation have always been key parts of Home Chef," said Pat Vihtelic, Home Chef's CEO and Founder. "With the launch of Impossible, we are providing our customers more ways to enjoy our weekly recipes and be on the forefront of the trend towards eating more plant-based foods."

The Impossible Foods collaboration adds to Home Chef's continuously growing versatility. Home Chef's online menu features 19 different recipes that change weekly including 15-minute meals, Oven-Ready meals, entrée salads, and Grill-Ready meals on top of its classic recipe options and protein packs.

Impossible Foods' flagship product, the Impossible Burger, will be offered in a convenient 12-ounce package of ground meat. Impossible Burger cooks, tastes, and sizzles just like ground beef, and can be easily substituted in any recipe that otherwise calls for ground beef from cows. In a home usage study conducted on behalf of Impossible Foods, 70% of consumers who cooked with Impossible Burger thought the taste was comparable to or better than ground beef from cows and 77% thought it sizzled like ground beef from cows.

Each 4-ounce serving of Impossible Burger has 19 grams of protein, 0mg of cholesterol, 14 grams total fat, 8 grams saturated fat, is high in iron and is made without antibiotics or animal hormones. Impossible Burger is packed with nutrients and versatile in all ground meat recipes, including stews, chili, sauces, braises, minces, meatballs, meat pies or any other beefy menu item. It's easy to cook on an outdoor BBQ grill, flat top, Instant Pot, high speed oven, steamer or sauté pan.

"At Impossible Foods, we've long intended to make the Impossible Burger available anywhere that food is sold, including through meal kits," says Dan Greene, SVP of US Sales at Impossible Foods. "We're thrilled to share that the Impossible Burger is now on the Home Chef menu, so that cooks everywhere can conveniently try out new recipes with our delicious meat made from plants."

Home Chef's 'Customize It' feature allows customers more flexibility by offering the option to swap, upgrade and double up on proteins, add protein to vegetarian meals, and choose how many servings of each recipe.

A selection of recipes that will offer the Impossible Burger customization include: Basil Pesto Ground Beef Lettuce Wraps with red peppers, Cheese Tortellini with Spicy Pork Ragout & Parmesan 15-minute meal, Chipotle BBQ Cheddar Turkey Meatballs, French Onion-Crusted Beef Meatloaf with Peas & Peppers Oven-Ready meal, Hawaiian Turkey Burger with Sriracha-roasted sweet potatoes, Mushroom and Swiss Beef Cavatappi with Bacon & Green Onions 15-minute meal, Pork Tacos and Chili Lime Slaw Oven-Ready meal, Stroganoff Pork Meatballs with Potatoes & Peas Oven-Ready meal, Vietnamese Pork Meatballs in butter lettuce cups, and more.

About Home Chef

Home Chef is one of the largest meal kit delivery companies in the U.S., with over 3.5 million meals delivered each month. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. For two years running, Home Chef has been rated #1 in customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies, according to Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About Impossible Foods

Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held food tech startup was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Mirae Asset Global Investments, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project. More information at www.impossiblefoods.com/media.

