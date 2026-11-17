Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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17.11.2026 23:59:34
Home Depot: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 17, 2026, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced total sales of $43.4 billion, an increase of 4.9% from the prior year. Digital order expansion and market share gains show how the retailer continues to grow even amid a housing slowdown. Investors need to understand how fulfillment speed and professional customer loyalty protect long-term market leadership. Three things management said stand out.
Home Depot expanded rapid fulfillment across virtually all of its store locations to meet immediate project demand. Over half of online orders now flow through physical stores, which cuts shipping times and lowers fulfillment expenses.
Exclusive brand assortments in battery platforms help retain commercial and retail shoppers within the company's ecosystem. Stocking nearly 2,000 exclusive stock-keeping units, or individual product identifiers, creates a structural sales moat that competitors can't easily replicate.
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Analysen zu Home Depot
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs
|17 900,00
|-1,70%
|Home Depot
|307,20
|0,03%
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