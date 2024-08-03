+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
03.08.2024 10:08:00

Home Depot: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has been one of the best-performing stocks of all time. The home improvement retailer went public early in its history, in 1981, and has soared since then, turning $1,000 into more than $1 million.However, more recently, Home Depot has struggled along with the broader housing market and home improvement retail segments.Is Home Depot a buy today? To answer that question, let's take a look at the buy, sell, and hold cases for the stock.Image source: Home Depot.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

