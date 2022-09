Home Depot, Target, or Starbucks: Which Is the Best Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Consumers are getting squeezed, and the housing market looks as if a downturn is coming. But even with these pressures, Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) remain strong and profitable, and long-term investors have been rewarded with price appreciation and growing dividend payments. Looking beyond the near-term worries, which is the best stock for investors to buy now? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro talk about the risks and opportunities and share their favorites. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 21, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 27, 2022.