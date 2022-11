Home Depot and Lowes Are Bright Spots in a Tough Environment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As investors sift through retailers' earnings reports, some have been disappointing and others have been encouraging. But there's one area of retail that seems to be holding up nicely as 2022 progresses: home improvement. The nation's two largest home improvement retailers, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), just reported impressive results.Home Depot's strong third-quarter results led management to reaffirm full-year guidance for positive comparable sales growth. Meanwhile, Lowe's better-than-expected third-quarter results led the company to raise its full-year outlook.Here's a closer look at both companies' updates and why they're notable.Continue reading