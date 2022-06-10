|
10.06.2022 12:45:00
Home Depot and Lowe's Just Shed Light on the Broader Economy. Should Investors Worry?
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) were beneficiaries of a massive shift in consumer spending at the pandemic's onset. Forced to work, learn, and entertain at home, people spent on home improvement en masse. With major COVID restrictions lifted, consumer spending is shifting again. Home Depot and Lowe's latest results reveal that inflation is biting into budgets and slowing sales growth. Home Depot's fiscal 2022 first quarter ended on May 1. During that period, net sales increased 3.8% year over year to $38.9 billion. That marks a considerable slowdown from the 32.7% top-line growth it logged in the same quarter last year. CEO and president Ted Decker commented, "The solid performance in the quarter is even more impressive as we were comparing against last year's historic growth and faced a slower start to spring this year." People were spending a lot more time indoors during the year-ago period, so they looked to improve their living spaces. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
