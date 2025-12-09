Home Depot Aktie

WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029

09.12.2025 12:25:46

Home Depot Backs Annual Outlook; Issues Preliminary Fiscal 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), a home improvement retailer, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual outlook. In addition, it has initiated preliminary guidance for fiscal 2026.

For fiscal 2025, Home Depot still expects net income per share to decline around 6% from $14.91 in fiscal 2024.

Excluding items, the company continues to anticipate earnings per share to slip approximately 5% from $15.24 per share of the prior year.

Home Depot, however, now projects total sales growth of around 3%. For fiscal 2024, the company had reported net sales of $159.514 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Home Depot projects net and adjusted income per share to increase approximately flat to 4%. Home Depot anticipates total sales growth of around 2.5% to 4.5%, with comparable sales growth of approximately flat to 2%.

