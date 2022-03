Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In late February, shareholders of the largest home improvement retailer, Home Depot (NYSE: HD), were rewarded with a 15.2% boost in the quarterly dividend to $1.90 per share. Despite this generous payout raise, shares of the stock have tumbled 23% year to date compared to the S&P 500's 5% decline during that time.So should dividend growth investors buy Home Depot's stock in the aftermath of its plunge in share price? Let's dig into the stock's fundamentals and valuation.When Home Depot shared its fourth-quarter results for the period ended Jan. 30, it managed to beat analysts' consensus estimates. The company reported $35.7 billion in net sales, up 10.7% over the year-ago period. This easily topped the average analyst estimate of $34.9 billion in revenue for the quarter. Home Depot's total comparable sales (or comps) were up 8.1% year over year.