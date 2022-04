Home Depot Is Doing an Excellent Job Capturing This $900 Billion Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The coronavirus pandemic was a boon to the do-it-yourself segment of the home improvement market as folks took on a multitude of projects, including painting rooms, adding a home office, and adding outdoor entertainment spaces.Indeed, in 2019, the home improvement industry was estimated to be worth $650 billion. Now, it is projected to generate $900 billion in sales annually. So, primarily because of the effects of the pandemic, the market grew by $250 billion. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is capturing a meaningful share of this massive and growing market. Let's take a closer look at how it's succeeding in doing so. Continue reading