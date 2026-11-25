Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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25.11.2026 10:05:02
Home Depot Is Down 23% From Its High. Here's Why I'd Hold It for a Decade.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), the world's largest home improvement retailer, is selling into one of the toughest housing markets in years. Existing homes sold at an annual pace of just 3.75 million in October, and the average 30-year mortgage rate sat near 7.3% in the latest weekly reading from Freddie Mac. That weight has pulled the stock down about 23% from its all-time high in December 2024.
That's frustrating for shareholders, but long-term buyers should welcome it. When housing is booming, home improvement stocks will trade at higher valuations and offer lower dividend yields. Meanwhile, housing wealth has kept climbing over the long run, even after the last housing bust. Federal Reserve data show that homeowners' equity in real estate has grown by about 7% per year over the past 50 years. Here's why Home Depot looks like a business built to keep compounding for the next decade.
A house doesn't stop needing work just because the market is frozen. On Home Depot's latest quarterly earnings call, management said customers continued to take on smaller repair and maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.
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Analysen zu Home Depot
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs
|20 120,00
|0,85%
|Home Depot
|330,45
|0,15%