Home Depot Is Down 29% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although the S&P 500 is up slightly to start 2023, it is still well off its peak from over a year ago. And many of the highest-quality stocks are in the same boat, trying to claw back the gains they experienced over the past couple of years. One such enterprise is home-improvement giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD). This massive retailer saw a surge in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, growing annual revenue in the double digits, but it is now facing a dramatic slowdown that investors should be thinking about. With Home Depot shares down almost 30% from their all-time high set in December 2021, is now the right time to buy the stock? Let's take a closer look. Continue reading