Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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31.03.2026 17:00:02
Home Depot Names Franziska Bell Chief Technology Officer
(RTTNews) - The Home Depot (HD) on Tuesday announced that it has named Dr. Franziska Bell as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, effective April 6.
In her new role, Bell will oversee the company's technology strategy, product management, data and artificial intelligence initiatives, with a focus on enhancing the customer and associate experience.
Bell most recently served as Chief Data, AI and Analytics Officer at Ford Motor Company, where she led AI transformation efforts. She has also held senior technology roles at BP, Uber Technologies and Toyota.
"The Home Depot is a project retailer, and customers engage with us across multiple touch points - whether that's online, in our aisles or increasingly, with AI," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of The Home Depot. "Fran is a respected leader in data science and AI, and she understands the power of technology to improve the customer experience. Her expertise will be invaluable as we invest to remove friction and make home improvement seamless for our associates and customers."
"I've always believed that the most powerful technology is the kind you don't notice, because it's busy behind the scenes making your life easier," said Fran Bell. "Joining a customer-first brand like The Home Depot is an incredible opportunity to put technology and AI to work where it matters most—helping homeowners confidently take on their first renovations or giving Pro contractors the digital tools they need to grow their businesses. I look forward to working with this incredible team to build even smarter ways to get the job done."
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