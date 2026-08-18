Home Depot Q2 Results Rise, Backs FY26 View; Expands Express Delivery

(RTTNews) - Home Depot, Inc., the world's largest home improvement retailer, reported Tuesday higher second-quarter profit, with growth in comparable sales. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

Separately, Home Depot announced the nationwide rollout of Express Delivery, which is available for a small flat fee with no subscription or membership required. The rapid delivery is accessible to Pro and DIY customers. The Express Delivery reinforces the company's position as the fastest delivery provider in home improvement.

In the early morning trading on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 1.93 percent, trading at $331.62.

Richard McPhail, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations. We saw broad based demand across the business as customers continued to engage in smaller projects."

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Home Depot continues to anticipate an year-over-year growth of around flat to 4 percent in net earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share from last year's $14.23 and $14.69, respectively. Adjusted operating margin is still projected to be approximately 12.8 percent to 13.0 percent.

The retailer continues to project total sales growth to be in the range of around 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent and comparable sales growth of approximately flat to 2 percent.

The guidance includes IEEPA tariff refunds, which are expected to partially offset unplanned fuel, energy, and other product input costs throughout the fiscal year, the company said.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported total sales of $164.7 billion.

In the second quarter, net earnings were $4.766 billion, up 4.7 percent from $4.551 billion in the same period of fiscal 2025. Earnings per share grew 4.6 percent to $4.79 from $4.58 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $4.92, compared with $4.68 a year ago.

The company's net sales for the period rose 5.7 percent to $47.861 billion from $45.277 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the second quarter increased 1.7 percent, on top of a 1.0 percent increase last year. Comparable sales in the U.S. increased 1.3 percent.

At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,364 retail stores and over 1,340 SRS locations across all 50 states, and other select regions.

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