(RTTNews) - Home Depot, Inc., the world's largest home improvement retailer, reported Tuesday higher third-quarter profit and comparable sales, but weak adjusted operating margin. Further, the firm revised fiscal 2026 earnings and sales outlook, and trimmed adjusted margin view.

Separately, Home Depot announced the appointment of current Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail as Chief Executive Officer, Ann-Marie Campbell as president and Chief Operating Officer, and Jordan Broggi as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, all effective November 23.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, HD shares were trading 2.46 percent lower at $339.16.

Regarding the management changes, Home Depot noted that Ted Decker, who has returned from a temporary medical leave of absence, will step down as president and CEO after his leadership over the past 25 years. Decker will continue to serve as chair of the board of directors.

The company said its Board has elected McPhail to the company's board. McPhail joined the company in 2005 and was named EVP and CFO in September 2019.

Campbell, a 41-year veteran of the company, most recently was senior EVP, responsible for U.S. stores and operations, Home Depot Canada, The Home Depot Mexico, and Pro sales and services. As president and COO, she will add responsibility for supply chain, customer experience operations and online.

The new CFO Broggi, a 13-year veteran of Home Depot, most recently served as EVP of interconnected retail.

Greg Brenneman, independent lead director of The Home Depot, said, "Richard, Ann-Marie and Jordan reflect the depth of The Home Depot's executive talent and the strength of our ongoing, active succession planning. We have the right strategy in place, and they are the ideal leaders to continue building on the momentum we're seeing in the business."

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Home Depot now expects a growth of around 1.5 percent in net earnings per share from last year's $14.23, and approximately 2.0 percent in adjusted earnings per share from $14.69 in fiscal 2025.

Previously, the company projected a year-over-year growth of around flat to 4 percent in net earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share.

Adjusted operating margin is now expected to be approximately 12.8 percent, at the lower end of previous estimate of approximately 12.8 percent to 13.0 percent.

Further, the firm now expects total sales growth of around 4.5 percent, and comparable sales growth of approximately 1.4 percent.

The retailer earlier estimated total sales growth to be in the range of around 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent and comparable sales growth of approximately flat to 2 percent.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported total sales of $164.7 billion.

In the third quarter, net earnings grew 3.1 percent to $3.71 billion from last year's $3.60 billion. Earnings per share were $3.72, up 2.8 percent from $3.62 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.86, compared with $3.74 in the same period of fiscal 2025.

Operating income grew 2.4 percent year-over-year to $5.48 billion and adjusted operating income increased 2.7 percent to $5.66 billion.

Adjusted operating margin, meanwhile, dropped to 13.0 percent from prior year's 13.3 percent.

Net sales for the quarter were $43.40 billion, a growth of 4.9 percent from $41.35 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the third quarter increased 2.2 percent, on top of a 0.2 percent growth a year ago. Comparable sales in the U.S. increased 2.2 percent.

At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,372 retail stores and over 1,320 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and other regions.

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