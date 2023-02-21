Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 12:24:20

Home Depot Q4 EPS Tops View; Sees Weak Earnings, Flat Sales In FY23; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Home Depot, Inc. (HD) reported Tuesday nearly flat profit for its fourth quarter, while earnings per share increased and beat market estimates.

Further, the company announced that its board of directors approved a 10 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.09 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $8.36 per share.

The dividend is payable on March 23, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 9.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects earnings-per-share-percent-decline to be mid-single digits and operating margin rate of approximately 14.5 percent.

Sales growth and comparable sales growth are expected to be approximately flat compared to fiscal 2022.

In fiscal 2022, net earnings were $17.1 billion or $16.69 per share, on sales of $157.4 billion, and comparable sales growth of 3.1 percent.

Further, Home Depot announced plans to invest around $1 billion in annualized compensation for frontline, hourly associates, beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

In the fourth quarter, net earnings were $3.362 billion or $3.30 per share, compared to $3.352 billion or $3.21 per share in the same period of fiscal 2021.

For the quarter, earnings per share increased 2.8 percent.

On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $35.831 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent from last year's $35.719 billion. Analysts expected sales of $35.97 billion.

Comparable sales decreased 0.3 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. decreased 0.3 percent.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, HD shares were losing around 3.9 percent to trade at $305.51.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Analysen

18.05.22 Home Depot Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.03.21 Home Depot Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Home Depot Inc., The 278,00 -0,61% Home Depot Inc., The

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: Chinas Börsen etwas leichter
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruht derweil.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen