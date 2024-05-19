|
19.05.2024 09:55:00
Home Depot Same-Store Sales Fall Again. Where Is the Stock Headed?
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) saw its same-store sales (or comps) fall once again, as the home improvement retailer deals with a difficult home remodeling market and a more cautious consumer. It was the sixth straight quarter in which the company saw its comparable-store sales fall.Comps are a good indication of the strength of a retailer's business because they show how its individual stores are performing versus one year ago. Despite the recent comps fallback, the stock is still trading up more than 20% over the past year.Let's look at Home Depot's most recent results, the state of the remodeling market, and where the stock could be headed next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten
|
16.05.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Home Depot-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Home Depot von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Am Mittag Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Home Depot Inc., The
|316,35
|-1,29%