19.05.2024 09:55:00

Home Depot Same-Store Sales Fall Again. Where Is the Stock Headed?

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) saw its same-store sales (or comps) fall once again, as the home improvement retailer deals with a difficult home remodeling market and a more cautious consumer. It was the sixth straight quarter in which the company saw its comparable-store sales fall.Comps are a good indication of the strength of a retailer's business because they show how its individual stores are performing versus one year ago. Despite the recent comps fallback, the stock is still trading up more than 20% over the past year.Let's look at Home Depot's most recent results, the state of the remodeling market, and where the stock could be headed next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Analysen

18.05.22 Home Depot Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Home Depot Inc., The 316,35 -1,29% Home Depot Inc., The

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins