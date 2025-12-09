Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
|
09.12.2025 19:25:00
Home Depot Sees Limited Growth Without Housing Market Rebound
2025 will be a year to forget for home improvement retail giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Ahead of the company's investor and analyst conference, Home Depot reiterated its outlook for the full year. Comparable sales growth is expected to be slightly positive, with total sales increasing by 3% due to the opening of 12 new stores and the acquisition of building products distributor GMS.While sales are expected to grow this year, the bottom line is looking bleak. Home Depot expects its adjusted earnings per share to decline by about 5%. Consumer spending uncertainty and an unfavorable housing market are contributing to the company's profit woes.For 2026, Home Depot expects some improvement, but the company needs a recovery in the housing market for its results to really shine.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
