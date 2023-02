Home Depot Shareholders Should Pay Attention to 1 Important Metric

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the coronavirus pandemic providing a huge boost to online shopping behavior, many readers might believe that brick-and-mortar retail is now dead. But this couldn't be further from the truth. Some major enterprises, like Home Depot (NYSE: HD), have no risk of becoming obsolete any time soon. Investors need to figure out just why that is. To truly understand what makes Home Depot such a great business and why it has an edge over its rival Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), shareholders must look at one important data point above all else. It might just make you want to buy the stock. Home Depot's business model is pretty simple. Through its physical footprint of 2,319 stores, which are primarily in the U.S., but also in Canada and Mexico, and its e-commerce sites, the company offers tools, supplies, and expertise to both DIY and professional (or Pros) customers for home renovation projects and upgrades.