24.02.2026 16:45:34

Home Depot Shares Gain 3% Despite Q4 Profit Decline

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) shares rose 3.26 percent to $389.27, up $12.28 on Tuesday, even after the company reported lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue compared with the same period last year.

The stock is currently trading at $389.27, compared with a previous close of $376.99 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $389.11 and has traded between $386.22 and $394.17 during the session. Trading volume stands at 1.45 million shares, below its average volume of 4.41 million shares.

For the fourth quarter, net earnings totaled $2.571 billion, or $2.58 per share, down from $2.997 billion, or $3.02 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.72 per share. Revenue declined 3.8 percent to $38.198 billion from $39.704 billion last year. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $326.31 to $426.75.

