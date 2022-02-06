|
06.02.2022 12:15:00
Home Depot Showing No Signs of a Slowdown
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has been experiencing a spending boom since the pandemic's onset. Folks are spending a lot more time at home than ever before and investing in their properties to make that time more enjoyable and productive. It may not be so surprising that folks were spending more money on their homes at the beginning of the pandemic, but what is surprising is the durability of that spending boom. The house has turned into an office, a classroom, a gym, and an entertainment center.In a related story, Home Depot is showing no signs of slowing down. The home improvement retailer announced it would be hiring an additional 100,000 employees ahead of its busy spring season. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
