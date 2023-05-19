|
19.05.2023 19:30:00
Home Depot Stock: Stop Worrying and Watch This
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported a drop in revenue last quarter, and that has investors concerned about the company's growth. But take a step back, and the company is a much bigger business than it was just five years ago, and its stock has gone almost nowhere. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights why this is still a great retailer to own today.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 17, 2023. The video was published on May 19, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
