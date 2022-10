Home Depot Stock Could Help You Receive Years of Passive Income

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A dividend-growth investing strategy can be rewarding; buy and hold high-quality stocks that grow profits every year and share them with its investors. Home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is certainly earning its dividend stripes -- the company has raised its dividend annually for 13 consecutive years.The housing market might be on shaky ground as mortgage rates keep rising, but that shouldn't scare you away from Home Depot, which is poised to thrive regardless of what the housing market is doing. Here is why Home Depot will likely keep raising its payout and why it deserves a spot in any diversified dividend portfolio.Home Depot is the leading home improvement retailer in the United States; it sells to both professional contractors and consumers, which makes it a sneaky way to get investment exposure to the broader housing market.Continue reading