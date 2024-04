Home Depot Stock Has 10% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

According to a Bank of America analyst, home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock has slightly more than 10% upside potential. The analyst retained a buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $425 from $400 following the announcement to buy SRS Distribution for an enterprise value, or EV, (market cap plus net debt) of $18.25 billion.Looking into the deal's details, SRS is a residential specialty trade distribution company focused on the professional roofing, landscape, and pool markets. It generated $1.1 billion in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), implying an enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA multiple of 16.1.As you can see below, that's not a historically attractive multiple in this industry. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel