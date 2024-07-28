|
28.07.2024 15:06:00
Home Depot Stock Turned $1,000 Into $17.5 Million, and One of Its Founders Just Revealed His Investing Secrets to Achieve Generational Wealth
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) might be seen as one of the most mundane stocks out there today. Unlike more exciting opportunities in technology or healthcare, Home Depot is mostly viewed as a brick-and-mortar retail outlet specializing in home improvement products.Despite its humble profile, however, investors might be shocked to learn that owning Home Depot stock has helped many attain generational wealth. An investment of just $1,000 at the time of Home Depot's initial public offering (IPO) in 1981 would now be worth $17.5 million.The trade-off here is that in order to reap these gains, you'd have been required to hold onto Home Depot stock for about four decades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten
|
25.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Home Depot-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Home Depot-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Home Depot-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Home Depot-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Dienstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)