|
01.02.2022 14:30:37
Home Depot To Host Virtual Spring Career Day Event; Plans To Hire More Than 100,000 Associates
(RTTNews) - The Home Depot said it is hiring more than 100,000 new associates ahead of busy spring season. The company will host a Virtual Spring Career Day event on Feb. 16. The Home Depot is hiring for flexible, full-time and part-time positions including customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates. The company noted that applicants could receive an offer within one day of applying through the new, accelerated hiring process.
The Home Depot said it offers a wide range of health and personal benefits for every stage of life, including tuition reimbursement, company performance-based cash bonus program, paid family leave, back-up dependent care, 401(k) savings plan with company match, and a discounted company stock purchase program.
