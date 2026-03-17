Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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17.03.2026 13:41:59
Home Depot To Roll Out Spring Promotions On Outdoor And Home Improvement Products
(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) said on Tuesday that it will launch its "Spring Starts" event from March 19 through April 1, offering seasonal promotions across gardening, outdoor power equipment and home improvement categories.
The event will feature discounts on products including plants, soils, mulch and lawn care essentials, as well as outdoor power equipment such as lawn mowers and tool kits. Offers will also extend to outdoor living items, including grills, pressure washers and patio furniture.
The retailer said the promotion is aimed at both professional contractors and do-it-yourself customers preparing for spring projects.
The company added that it has introduced new artificial intelligence capabilities on its website, allowing customers to create lawn care plans, visualize outdoor projects and identify plant health issues.
The Spring Starts event will be available in stores nationwide, online and through the company's mobile app. The company said it will follow the promotion with its Spring Black Friday event scheduled for April 9 through April 22.
Home Depot shares closed at $342.58 on Monday, up 1.05%.
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