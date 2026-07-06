Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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06.07.2026 19:29:52
Home Depot vs. Lowe's: Which Big Box Home Improvement Giant Is the Better Buy in 2026?
As the housing market continues to evolve in 2026, investors are weighing two retail titans. Both Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) offer unique paths for growth, but which is the better buy?Home Depot leads the market with a massive footprint and a sophisticated ecosystem designed for professional contractors. Lowe's has historically focused on do-it-yourself homeowners but is now aggressively expanding its reach into the professional segment. These companies are frequent comparisons because they dominate the home improvement landscape while employing slightly different growth strategies.Home Depot sells a wide range of building materials and home improvement products to both do-it-yourselfers and professional contractors. The company has focused heavily on its "Pro" ecosystem, acquiring specialty businesses such as SRS and GMS to better serve trade professionals. These efforts aim to make the company a one-stop shop for large-scale renovation and roofing projects among retail stocks. This professional focus helps the business capture more predictable, high-value spending compared to individual DIY projects.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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