Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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01.07.2026 13:28:01
Home Depot vs. RH: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Deciding between a reliable home improvement giant and a high-end luxury disruptor depends on your appetite for risk and growth. Here is how Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and RH (NYSE:RH) stack up today.Home Depot dominates the broad DIY and professional markets with massive scale, while RH targets the affluent luxury lifestyle segment through international expansion and hospitality. Investors compare them because both rely on the health of the retail sector and broader housing trends to drive sales growth.Home Depot operates as a home improvement specialty retailer serving DIY customers and professional contractors, such as renovators and trade professionals. The business supports these groups through an interconnected network of stores and digital platforms across North America. These moves help the company capture more share among retail stocks by targeting complex project needs through its acquisitions of SRS and GMS.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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