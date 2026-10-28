Home Depot vs. Target: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Will Home Depot (NYSE:HD) or Target (NYSE:TGT) serve your portfolio better this year? Both companies face a changing economy, making it vital to see which retailer provides the best value today.

Home Depot leads the home improvement market by serving both DIY homeowners and professional contractors. Target operates as a general merchandise retailer, blending grocery staples with stylish discretionary goods. Both are pillars in their respective categories, but their growth drivers and financial health vary significantly in the current market.

Home Depot sells building materials, lawn products, and decor to millions of customers across North America. It focuses on two groups: DIYers and "Pros," which includes professional renovators and specialty tradespeople. Among retail stocks, its recent acquisitions, like SRS and GMS, help it reach these professional customers more effectively.

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