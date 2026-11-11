Home Depot Aktie

Home Depot ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029

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11.11.2026 11:00:02

Home Depot vs. Uber: One Stock Is Betting on a Housing Recovery, the Other on the Future of Transportation. Which Is the Better Buy for 2027?

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are two market leaders facing very different challenges heading into 2027. Home Depot is navigating a prolonged housing slowdown, while Uber continues to deliver strong growth despite a struggling stock price and growing uncertainty about the future of autonomous transportation.

For investors, the distinction between temporary economic headwinds and potential long-term disruption could be critical in determining which stock offers the better opportunity in the upcoming year.

Home Depot is a home improvement retailer that serves homeowners, contractors, and construction professionals. The company has increasingly focused on expanding its professional contractor business through acquisitions to strengthen its presence in roofing, building materials, and specialty construction products. This strategy helps diversify revenue beyond traditional do-it-yourself home improvement spending.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs 18 270,00 2,53% Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs
Home Depot 318,10 0,52% Home Depot
Uber 62,67 -1,74% Uber

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