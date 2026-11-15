Home Depot vs. Walmart: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Deciding whether to invest in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) or Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) involves weighing specialized home improvement expertise against the sheer scale of the world's largest general merchandise retailer.

Home Depot focuses on the specialized market for building materials and professional services, while Walmart relies on its massive grocery business and value-based global reach. Both companies are foundational to the consumer economy, yet they respond differently to shifting interest rates and household budgets.

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, catering to both DIY enthusiasts and professional contractors, known as "Pros." The company has intensified its focus on these Pro customers through its Pro Xtra loyalty program and Pro Trade Credit offerings. It recently expanded its capabilities in this segment through the strategic acquisitions of SRS and GMS, which provide distribution for roofing and interior construction products. These moves strengthen its position among retail stocks that serve the residential construction and remodeling markets.

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