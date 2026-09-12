Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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12.09.2026 15:43:08
Home Depot vs. Walmart: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) involves weighing specialized home improvement against general retail scale. Both companies are navigating shifting consumer habits, but which offers better value today?
Home Depot focuses on the specialized needs of homeowners and professional contractors, making it sensitive to the housing market. Walmart operates as a diversified global giant, providing essentials and discretionary goods through an integrated physical and digital network. While both are leaders, their distinct business models offer different exposures to economic cycles and interest rate environments.
Home Depot sells products for building, repair, and renovation to two main groups: DIY homeowners and Pros, like contractors and electricians. It recently expanded its specialized offerings for the Pro segment by acquiring companies like SRS and GMS. These moves allow the company to better serve complex project needs through its 2,364 retail stores and over 1,340 specialized locations.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
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|1,60%
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