19.02.2022 14:45:00
Home Depot's Dividend Might Get a Huge Boost on Tuesday
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shareholders could see a head-turning raise in just a few days. The retailing giant will announce fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, that include strong sales growth even compared to surging demand a year ago.The financial picture should be bright, too, despite rising costs. In fact, impressive cash flow and profitability could convince management to issue another double-digit boost in Home Depot's dividend.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
