Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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20.05.2026 01:12:00
Home Depot's Earnings Were Solid, but the Stock Hit a 2-Year Low. Time to Buy the Dividend Stock With a Yield Over 3%?
After Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported fiscal first-quarter results before the market opened on Tuesday, the home improvement giant's stock briefly slipped below $290 -- a level it hadn't touched since late 2023. The dip came even though the quarter was, on the surface, perfectly respectable. Sales grew nearly 5%, adjusted earnings came in solidly, and management reaffirmed its full-year outlook.So why the disconnect?The answer mostly lies outside Home Depot's aisles. Stubbornly high mortgage rates have largely frozen housing turnover. Consumer confidence has slipped. And homeowners, while still showing up, are putting off the bigger, more profitable projects that tend to drive the retailer's growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|2 403,00
|1,74%