Home Depot's Growth Is on Pause for 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) was a beneficiary of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales boomed at the onset as millions of folks were spending more time at home and noticed a wall that needed paint, a garden that could use flowers, and a space that might become a home office. That burst was not expected to last forever. Eventually, people would become less cautious and spend less time at home as the battle against COVID-19 beat the virus back. And, after all, there are only so many rooms you can paint and so much room in your garden. Management expects the slowdown to start in its upcoming 2022 fiscal year, for which it forecasts only slightly positive revenue growth. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading