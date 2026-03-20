HPIL Aktie
WKN DE: A117H8 / ISIN: US40432Y1091
|
20.03.2026 17:16:15
Home Improvement Stock Down 40% Gets $14 Million Trim as Growth Slowed Last Quarter
On February 17, 2026, Park Presidio Capital disclosed it sold 215,041 shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND), an estimated $13.94 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing published February 17, 2026, Park Presidio Capital sold 215,041 shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $13.94 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end FND position was 126,837 shares, valued at $7.72 million. The position’s net value declined by $17.47 million over the period, with changes attributable to both the reduction in shares and stock price movement.Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer in the home improvement sector, with a national footprint and a focus on hard surface flooring solutions. The company leverages a warehouse-format store model and a robust online presence to drive scale and operational efficiency. Its diverse product assortment and service-oriented approach position it as a preferred supplier for both professional and consumer markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!