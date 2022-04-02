Home improvements: how to pay for building work as prices rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Many people aim to revamp properties, but race for space comes as price of materials soarsSince the first lockdown eased, many homeowners have wanted to improve their properties. The race for space has made loft conversions and extensions popular, while some of those who cannot make structural changes are considering how to remodel their homes.“Most people have been working or otherwise spending significant amounts of time at home and, probably for the first time, really getting to know why and how their existing home wasn’t working for them,” says Sam Levene, a director of the designers and architects LLI Design. “This, together with large stamp duty costs, means it can be a significantly more appetising proposition to refurbish or extend an existing home to suit your wants and needs rather than move.” Continue reading...