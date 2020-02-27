Home Point Financial Hires Janet Matricciani To Lead Servicing

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to exemplary mortgage servicing, Home Point Financial is pleased to announce the hiring of Janet Matricciani as the company's Executive Managing Director - President of Servicing.

"Servicing is a crucial part of our business at Home Point, and we're proud of what our associates have accomplished in this channel," said Willie Newman, President and CEO of Home Point Financial. "We're excited to have someone with Janet's wide-ranging skill set to help us push to the next level while centering on the all-important customer experience."

Matricciani is an experienced executive with deep knowledge of both the financial and technology industries, and a champion of intelligently implementing technological resources. Home Point keeps over 95% of originated loans for servicing in order to serve both borrowers and partners, so the opportunity for ongoing development of this already impressive division will lead to greater customer satisfaction — and further demonstrate a commitment to Customer For Life, the innovative Home Point program that centers on customer relationships so broker partners can retain their borrowers long-term.

Before joining Home Point, Matricciani served as President and CEO at World Acceptance Corporation where she quadrupled the market capital to over $1 billion during her tenure, CEO and Board Member at Antenna International where she more than doubled the value in three years, and SVP of Corporate Development at K12 Inc. She has also held executive roles at Capital One and Countrywide Bank, as well as being part of McKinsey's financial services group. Matricciani has deep experience working with regulators, including the CFPB, to protect and support borrowers in need of financial solutions.

"I am excited to bring my experience not only from financial services but also across other industries to revolutionize the way we manage servicing our customers and create a sound, efficient and valued experience," Matricciani explained.

Matricciani is a member of C200, an invitation-only membership organization of the world's most successful women business leaders.

