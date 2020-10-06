Home Point Financial Names Kristin Supancich as Chief People Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Point Financial, one of the nation's leading mortgage lenders and servicers, today announced the appointment of Kristin Supancich to the new role of Chief People Officer. Supancich brings to Home Point more than 25 years of experience in the workforce and talent industry, with a history of creating business solutions and organizational growth through people, innovation and an inclusive culture.

Under her leadership as the company's first Chief People Officer, Home Point will continue to scale toward becoming one of the nation's Top-10 overall mortgage lenders by continuing to enhance its people-focused initiatives – as a great workplace and a top service provider to its mortgage broker and correspondent partners.

"Home Point is experiencing tremendous growth thanks to the hard work our Associates put in every day," said Willie Newman, President and CEO of Home Point Financial. "We will continue to make our Associates the focal point of everything we do, and Kristin meshes incredibly well with our 'We Care' mindset. She brings decades of broad-based experience that will help enhance our company's focus on our most important asset."

Supancich joins Home Point after serving as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer at Kelly Services, a Fortune 500 company based in Troy, Michigan that specializes in workforce management solutions for employers worldwide. She led numerous parts of the organization throughout her 17 years at Kelly, combining years of operational, sales, service and human resources experience. At Home Point, she will be responsible for driving the company's initiatives related to culture, engagement, leadership development, recruiting, and diversity and inclusion.

"I am thrilled to be joining Home Point, especially during such a transformational time of growth for the company," said Supancich. "From the first conversations I had with the leadership team, I was drawn in by their passion to care for not only our Associates, but the communities, partners and customers we serve. Being part of an organization that prioritizes its people and has a purpose beyond a transaction is essential to me. I look forward to being an integral part of Home Point's success by helping people throughout America secure the home of their dreams while achieving financial stability."

Home Point has hired over 1,100 associates in the first nine months of 2020, bringing its headcount to more than 2,600, and is adding new positions daily. The company has also grown to become the third-largest wholesale lender and 12th-largest correspondent lender in the country.

About Home Point Financial

Home Point is on a mission to create financially healthy, happy homeowners. Our customer-first approach to lending starts with compassionate people that help eliminate the stress of getting a loan and owning a home. Beyond the loan, Home Point empowers customers to get the most value from their home investment by offering expert advice and exclusive savings. Home Point is the third-largest wholesale lender and the 12th largest correspondent lender in the U.S. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, with over 2,600 associates and 265,000 serviced customers. For more information, visit homepointfinancial.com. NMLS #7706.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Brad Pettiford

Director – Public Relations, Home Point Financial

bpettiford@hpfc.com | Phone: (734) 356-3092

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-point-financial-names-kristin-supancich-as-chief-people-officer-301147041.html

SOURCE Home Point Financial Corporation