15.10.2022 13:00:04
Home swap holidays: how to stay for free and save thousands
As the cost of living crisis deepens, a ‘house swap holiday’ seems appealing – but are there pitfalls?Over the past 19 years, Ewan and Laura Hastings have been on 59 holidays. But the couple are not millionaires with a jet-set lifestyle – they live in a small village in Scotland and work in the voluntary and public sector. Their secret is house swapping, a tactic that has saved them an estimated £70,000.“Last month we went to Pacific Grove in California and spent two and a half weeks in this beautiful detached house with wonderful views overlooking Monterey Bay and the coastal mountains,” Ewan says. “Next month we’re off to Berlin.” Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
