HomeAid Phoenix Collects and Distributes 13,000 Pairs of Socks and 2,500 Blankets to Various Phoenix Nonprofits Serving the Homeless

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launched in September 2019, HomeAid Phoenix is the 19th Chapter of HomeAid America. Through housing development and community outreach, their mission is to help those experiencing homelessness to build new lives. Share the Warmth was the first large scale effort of the new Chapter and the response was overwhelming! Over 13,000 pairs of new socks and 2,500 new blankets were donated by partners throughout the building, lending, and real estate industry across the Metro Phoenix area.

"6,300 people will experience homelessness on any given night across Maricopa County," said Sam Leyvas, HomeAid Phoenix Executive Director. Adding, "Our hope is that these socks and blankets can provide some degree of warmth and comfort for those in need during the holiday season."

Bringing HomeAid's homeless housing development and community outreach programs to Phoenix was made possible by a grant from HomeAid America and philanthropic investments from leading local and national home builders, including: Taylor Morrison, The New Home Company, Shea Homes, Pulte Homes, Lennar Homes, K. Hovnanian Homes, Ashton Woods Homes, Beazer Homes, Landsea Homes, Mattamy Homes, Richmond American Homes, Maracay Homes, Woodside Homes and Brookfield Residential.

Local nonprofits that benefited from the effort include the Sojourner Center, A New Leaf, Circle the City, Child Crisis Arizona, Andre House, and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Arizona. "These organizations serve a critical need in our community," said Board President Brad Schoenberg. "The impact that they have on the people, families, and children served every day cannot be measured in words."

HomeAid Phoenix is excited to make efforts like Share the Warmth part of their annual calendar and looks forward to many more community outreach programs and events in the coming year.

