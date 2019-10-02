Homebot Announces Enhanced Refinance Module Giving Homeowners Additional Opportunities To Build Wealth

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot, Inc. , the provider of client-for-life technology empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership, today announced enhancements to its refinance module, including the addition of support for adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs). The interactive module helps homeowners evaluate options while establishing the lender as their go-to expert.

Aiming to address volatile market conditions, the module allows homeowners to easily explore various refinance options. Homebot lets the homeowner indicate the number of years they plan to remain in their home, then automates the complex amortizations and calculations to present wealth-building potential with hypothetical refi scenarios. This is all completed in real time and tailored to the homeowner's unique financial situation. Loan officers can track refi module engagement, enabling them to contact clients at the right time with professional guidance about refinancing.

"ARMs can be valuable vehicles for borrowers, but might be overlooked and frequently misunderstood," said Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot. "Our advanced refi module provides a holistic overview of the different options available to homeowners, helping them understand possibilities they otherwise may not have considered."

Each refi scenario identifies potential risks and benefits while engaging homeowners with their loan officer for precise refinance options to maximize their wealth.

"It's amazing what Homebot has done with fixed rate refi scenarios. We're thrilled they've added ARMs," said Stephen Seidler, Senior Mortgage Loan Originator at Homebridge Financial Services. "When conditions warrant, ARMs are critical products for a loan officer's refi portfolio."

With more engaging content to educate homeowners, Homebot ensures loan officers are having meaningful conversations with their clients and creating valuable repeat business.

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot empowers millions of consumers to build wealth with an award-winning, monthly digest delivered on behalf of their loan officer or real estate agent. The engaging, personalized digests give homeowners and buyers multiple financial scenarios to build wealth. Lenders and real estate agents leverage Homebot to maximize their purchase, referral, and repeat business while building customer-for-life relationships. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted expert consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

