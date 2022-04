Homebuilders agree to put £2bn towards fixing unsafe cladding on high rises in England

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Michael Gove announces deal involving 35 firms but further £3bn still needed to fully address fire safety issuesMore than 35 homebuilders have agreed to put £2bn towards fixing unsafe cladding on high-rise buildings in England identified in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster, Michael Gove, the housing secretary, has said.The move had been expected after Gove asked 53 homebuilders to contribute towards fixing buildings they have had a role in developing. More than 35 said they would commit £2bn, but that still leaves a further £3bn needed to address fire safety problems in high-rise buildings across the country. Continue reading...