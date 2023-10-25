Homedics® Introduces SereneScent™, an Innovative Waterless Diffuser and Immersive Home Fragrance Experience

The Latest Launch from the Global Leader in Wellness Offerings Transports Consumers on a Sensory Journey Inspired By Top Destinations Around the World

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading holistic health and wellness brand, Homedics ®, today announced the launch of their SereneScent™ Waterless Home Fragrance Diffuser and SereneScent™ Fragrance Oils. SereneScent is thoughtfully crafted to transport consumers on a worldwide sensory journey from the comfort of home and is equipped with the latest diffuser technology to deliver a waterless, mess-free method in providing tailored scent to any space. The SereneScent collection of clean and natural fragrance oils were designed to provide users with an immersive experience and sensorial escape to leading luxurious destinations around the world through scents that infuse and elevate everyday home air.

SereneScent embodies new technology to offer an immediate, long-lasting, evenly distributed aroma with no residue and can disperse fragrance for up to 30 days without replenishing the fragrance oil. The intelligent diffuser delivers lighter than air micro-droplets that disperse throughout any space and uses filtered air rather than water or heat which allows movement with the space's natural airflow. Weighing only 3 lbs, SereneScent is whisper quiet and energy efficient while operating to cover over 1,000 square feet and a runtime of 24 hours intermittent. In addition to being easy to operate with remote and base controls, the SereneScent experience is completely customizable with ranging scent intensities and multiple timer settings tailored to users' preferences.

Compatible with SereneScent is the new collection of Fragrance Oils defined by the most enchanting destinations from around the world. Designed to stimulate the senses, enhance mood, and instantly transport users on their own journey, the oils are formulated with all-natural ingredients which enables each high-quality oil to seamlessly diffuse into the space with a flame-free, mess-free, worry-free scent experience. Following this launch, customers will soon be able to opt-in for a subscription to replenish their supply of SereneScent Fragrance Oils on a consistent basis.

The SereneScent Fragrance Oil Collection includes:

Tokyo Tea – fresh and woody; captures the earthy, natural elements of the environment with light, clean, and crisp notes of grapefruit and cedarwood

– Parisian Affair – woody and floral; encapsulates the romantic atmosphere with natural fragrance elements and notes of calabrian bergamot, rose petals and white cedar

– Amalfi Bliss – floral and fresh ; celebrates the area's invigorating sea breeze and sweet citrusy lemon groves with notes of meyer lemon, magnolia flower and velvet woods

– ; Moroccan Magic – fruity and woody ; captures the vibrant spirit of Marrakesh with warm, rich scents that feel opulent and classic featuring notes of white cognac, clove bud and blonde cedar

– ; Maldives Escape – fresh and woody; evokes the tranquil, refreshing atmosphere of this sun-soaked destination with tropical fruits and notes of italian bergamot, eucalyptus and rosewood

"Homedics' new SereneScent premium diffuser is an innovative approach to delivering an immersive sensory experience for our customer," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of Corporate Strategy at FKA Brands. "Our technology has created an easy and clean way to completely transform the home that's safe and luxurious while also remaining attainable."

SereneScent retails for $149.99 and is currently available in black and gold. The SereneScent Fragrance Oils are sold separately and retail for $39.99 each. Both are currently available on Homedics.com and will also launch on Amazon next month in November 2023.

As a global leader in wellness products for over 30 years, in addition to their high-quality oils and diffusers, Homedics offers a wide array of solutions for an improved holistic way of life for the total body including relaxation, better breathing, sleep, movement, health monitoring and more.

ABOUT HOMEDICS

Homedics is a world leader in holistic wellness and global manufacturer of wellness products offering a variety of solutions that ease pain through a wide range of highly effective, medically tested offerings for every aspect of your life and home. For 30+ years, Homedics has been redefining wellness at home as a trusted brand helping consumers feel better, sleep better, breathe better, and live better. As a single destination for accessible self-care products, Homedics carries gadgets and accessories in every category, including clarifying air purifiers, hydrating humidifiers, luxe sleep tools, top-quality spa products, meditative devices, inventive massaging tools and more.

