Homeowners warned of ‘significant’ rise in UK interest rates

Bank of England’s chief economist speaks out after mini-budget, with financial markets expecting rates to reach up to 6%Britain’s homeowners have been warned to brace themselves for a “significant” increase in interest rates from the Bank of England in response to Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting mini-budget last week.Huw Pill, Threadneedle Street’s chief economist, added to the concerns of millions of mortgage payers who have already seen hundreds of home loan products pulled by lenders in anticipation of a big increase in the cost of borrowing. Continue reading...