Homes with a blue plaque for sale in England - in pictures

From a thatched cottage that housed Alan Turing to a 12-bedroom mansion built for a judge’s hunting parties• This gallery was amended on 6 October 2023. An earlier version said that English Heritage ran the blue plaque scheme in England; it only operates in London. Outside the capital, many local councils, civic societies and other organisations run similar programmes. Also, English Heritage has not always run the scheme, but took it over in 1986. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel