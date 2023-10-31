31.10.2023 22:56:00

HOMESTATE CANNABIS DISPENSARY WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 955

Workers are at the Forefront of Organizing Booming Industry in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 31, 2023/PRNewswire/ -- Budtenders and inventory clerks at Home State Dispensary have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 955. They are the first group of cannabis workers in the Kansas City metropolitan area to unionize and the first to join Local 955.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"At the current rate of sales, the Missouri cannabis industry is on track to gross over $1 billion in revenue for this year alone," said Jerry Wood, Local 955 President. "These workers are smart. They know that they need to strike while the iron is hot if they want a fair share of that windfall, and by joining the Teamsters, they can get it."

"These workers have the courage, tenacity, and solidarity that it takes to win a strong contract, and we're here to make that happen," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "We're going to do in Missouri the exact same thing we're doing in California, Illinois, and every other state where cannabis workers are organizing with our union – fight hard to make careers in this industry sustainable and prosperous over the long term."

"We are standing together to make working conditions better in this industry," said Madison Ford, a budtender at Home State. "I know that the best way to do that is by making the Teamsters a norm for Missouri cannabis."

Teamsters Local 955 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Kansas City, Mo. and the surrounding communities.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homestate-cannabis-dispensary-workers-join-teamsters-local-955-301973409.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 955

