HomeTown Adds Shanon Schinkel Of Colorado Springs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders (HTL), a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry, continues to strategically grow to close the first quarter of 2021, announcing yet another major acquisition today.

The company selectively identifies and meticulously reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders who have earned the trust of families in their respective local communities over time; utilizing this vetting process, HTL decides which existing lenders would be ideal fits to become new branches of Hometown Lenders.

As the latest result, HTL is proud to add a branch in Colorado Springs as the 92nd Hometown location nationwide. Shanon Schinkel will serve as branch manager.

Based in Huntsville, Alabama., HTL now has almost 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

As seen in Hometown's thousands of testimonials (click here to view the latest), HTL puts a premium on giving their customers the highest quality experience possible, truly striving to embody good, old-fashioned southern hospitality – even in the digital age.

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's – Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here – is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

"Today marks the latest in a long – and ever-growing – line of exciting days for the Hometown Lenders family. Our new Colorado Springs branch is the 15th we have added this year alone," said HTL Founder and President John Taylor. "I am especially pleased to be able to say that we are not just building in numbers, but quality as well."

"Above all, we are committed to best serving the local hometowns in which we live and work across the United States. Our customers are always our top priority when making any decision, and this latest acquisition is no exception."

