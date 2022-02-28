Hometown Hero CBD Launches Three New Strains of Premium Live Rosin Gummies

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Hero CBD, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness specializing in manufacturing hemp-derived THC and CBD products, is pleased to announce the release of its Northern Lights , Gelato , and Blue Dream Live Rosin Gummies. Like their predecessors, the new gummies come in packs of 10, with each confection containing 25mg of Delta-9 THC from hemp and 5mg of live rosin concentrate. Like all its other offerings, Hometown Hero CBD will donate a portion of proceeds from the new premium edibles to nonprofits that help veterans in need.

Live rosin is an extract that requires no solvents. It's a sap pressed from bubble hash made only with freshly harvested hemp. Hemp variations of the Northern Lights, Gelato, and Blue Dream cannabis strains were used make the live rosin for the gummies. The purpose of this extract is to provide both natural flavor and synergy with hemp-derived Delta-9. Since live rosin retains the complete terpene profile of the plant, the edibles have the potential to promote properties associated with their respective strains.

"Cannabis comes in three main variants, indica, sativa, and hybrid, which is where we started," said Lewis Hamer, Vice President of Hometown Hero CBD. "With these strain-specific gummies, we wanted to offer customers a greater range of choices that offers nuances in both flavor and experience."

According to the company's lawyers, the Gelato, Northern Lights, and Blue Dream Live Rosin Gummies are legal in all 50 states due to the following criteria:

Hemp is cannabis with a 0.3% or lower concentration of Delta-9 THC by dry weight

Hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoids are federally legal and legal in all 50 states

All cannabinoids and terpenes in the Live Rosin Gummies are from hemp

The hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in the products does not exceed a 0.3% concentration

For those curious to try hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Hometown Hero CBD offers free gummy samples of its Select Spectrum line for first-time customers 21 and older. About Hometown Hero CBD

Hometown Hero CBD manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, and CBD products. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of proceeds from all products sold to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com, email us at PR@hometownhero.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Twitter at @HometownHeroATX and Instagram at @HometownHeroATX.

